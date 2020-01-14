Short Interest in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Drops By 9.0%

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBPH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.34.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 527,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Equities analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.