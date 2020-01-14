Short Interest in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Drops By 18.0%

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 142,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SHLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

SHLO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. Shiloh Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $258.96 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shiloh Industries will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

