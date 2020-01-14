Short Interest in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Drops By 43.6%

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.378 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

