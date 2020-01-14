Short Interest in RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) Grows By 36.6%

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 485,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RigNet by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RigNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RigNet by 11.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in RigNet by 39.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNET shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of RigNet in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of RigNet stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $6.07. 42,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. RigNet has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

