Short Interest in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Increases By 25.9%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

In other news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $4,699,655.75. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $108,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,600 shares of company stock worth $6,170,647 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 167.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. 859,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,170. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.