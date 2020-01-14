Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Increases By 36.1%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, insider Glenning Anthony acquired 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $87,455.10. 57.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

PME traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. 40,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,325. The company has a market cap of $94.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

