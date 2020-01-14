Short Interest in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Rises By 29.8%

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,740,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,033,883.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,687 shares of company stock worth $2,622,486.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pagerduty by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PD stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,366. Pagerduty has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.12 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

