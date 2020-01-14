Short Interest in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Increases By 30.9%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,360,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 58,340,000 shares. Currently, 27.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,894,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 360,688 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 23.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,777,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after buying an additional 165,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OAS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 292,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716,050. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.