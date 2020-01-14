Short Interest in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Decreases By 8.3%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 964,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LJPC shares. BidaskClub lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 2,971,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $20,801,774.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 299,995 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $5,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LJPC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. As a group, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

