Short Interest in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Decreases By 8.3%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 964,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LJPC shares. BidaskClub lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.
In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 2,971,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $20,801,774.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:LJPC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. As a group, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
