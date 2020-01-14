Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Expands By 38.5%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of KOSS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,488. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Koss has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $11.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KOSS shares. ValuEngine raised Koss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.