Short Interest in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Drops By 17.6%

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,410,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 17,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.00. 2,237,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.