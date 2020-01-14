Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Grows By 34.7%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 56,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on HWKN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hawkins by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter worth $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.91%.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
