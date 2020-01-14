Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expands By 27.3%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 258,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,526,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after acquiring an additional 92,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 456,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. 185,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 16.37.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

