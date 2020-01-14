Short Interest in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Increases By 32.8%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 16,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,823. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

