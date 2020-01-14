Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Rises By 60.5%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 864,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,934,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Genpact by 12.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genpact by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 174,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter worth $10,391,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Genpact by 32.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 823,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,950. Genpact has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

