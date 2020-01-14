Short Interest in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Grows By 11.1%

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,900 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 549,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,164.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,300 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $255,378. 24.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 677,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 219,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth $249,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIBK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 24.33%. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

