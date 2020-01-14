Short Interest in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Increases By 31.9%

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $364,027.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,946.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 6.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,679,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 163,909 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Continental Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Continental Building Products by 638.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 891,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBPX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,966. Continental Building Products has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBPX shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

