Short Interest in Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Decreases By 17.8%

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHMG. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $202.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth $550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 653.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

