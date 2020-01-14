Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expands By 32.9%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,017. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $450.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.31.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

