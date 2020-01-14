Short Interest in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Increases By 10.5%

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 696,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 708,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,075. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 114.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 130.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,164,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69,834 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boot Barn to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

