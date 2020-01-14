Short Interest in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Declines By 13.8%

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,788.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Athene by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Athene by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Athene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:ATH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. 36,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Athene will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

