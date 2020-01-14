Short Interest in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Declines By 10.8%

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $9,901,269.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,515,000 after acquiring an additional 522,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,560,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 275,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 136,623 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,328,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:AL traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,571. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

