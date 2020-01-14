Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days. Currently, 49.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

SCVL traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $37.02. 150,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,450. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $525.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

