Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $142,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $320,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $1,122,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,320 in the last three months.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,072,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after buying an additional 229,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after buying an additional 616,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth about $18,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 37,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. 17,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,278. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.