Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at about $872,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMED. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

