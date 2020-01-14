Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. 4,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,674. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $69.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.