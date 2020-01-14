ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $308.00 at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $308.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ServiceNow from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.82.

ServiceNow stock opened at $303.85 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $182.46 and a 12-month high of $305.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,519.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $10,307,332.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,487 shares of company stock worth $16,652,731 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

