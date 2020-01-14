SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.57

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 24889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

SSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile (NYSE:SSW)

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

