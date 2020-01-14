Scotiabank Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$8.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.
MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CSFB lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.47.
Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$4.06 and a one year high of C$8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.17.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.
