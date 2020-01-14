Scotiabank Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$8.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CSFB lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.47.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$4.06 and a one year high of C$8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.17.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$791.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

