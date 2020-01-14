Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.52

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.52 and last traded at $76.13, with a volume of 10512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,168,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

