Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Increased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 941.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 657,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after buying an additional 594,769 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 201,625 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.18. 351,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $76.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

