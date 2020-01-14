Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,870 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 913,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. 19,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,463. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

