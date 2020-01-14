Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 5.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after acquiring an additional 272,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,870 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 913,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. 18,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,463. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4623 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

