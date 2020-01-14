Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Cut by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,628 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 286,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 191,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. 4,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,750. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.9543 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.73.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

