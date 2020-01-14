Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.07 ($98.92).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €91.84 ($106.79) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company has a 50 day moving average of €90.70 and a 200-day moving average of €82.01.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

