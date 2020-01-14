Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $197.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $189.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autodesk from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.14. 11,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,745.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

