Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,813. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

