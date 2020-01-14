Salmat (ASX:SLM) Trading Up 0.6%

Salmat Limited (ASX:SLM)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.83 ($0.59) and last traded at A$0.83 ($0.59), approximately 990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 15,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.82 ($0.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.57. The stock has a market cap of $164.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.89.

About Salmat (ASX:SLM)

Salmat Limited provides marketing services in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Managed Services. The Marketing Solutions segment offers targeted and integrated communication services across various digital and traditional channels.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Salmat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salmat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.