salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $184.45. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.80.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,800,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,741 shares of company stock worth $63,928,887. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

