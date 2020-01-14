salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,929 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 4.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $40,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.80.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,800,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 395,741 shares of company stock valued at $63,928,887 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.12. 4,176,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $184.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

