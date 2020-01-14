SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:SAPMY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.92. 18,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,587. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

