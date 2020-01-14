Sabal Trust CO Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $180.45. 2,074,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,509. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $183.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

