Sabal Trust CO Sells 1,301 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Welltower were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

WELL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.