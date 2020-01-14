Sabal Trust CO Has $25.44 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Nucor makes up 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Nucor were worth $25,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,529,000 after buying an additional 185,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 363.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,872,000 after buying an additional 1,677,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Nucor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,431,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,049,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,864. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

