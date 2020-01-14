Sabal Trust CO Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,355. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $84.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

