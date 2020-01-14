Sabal Trust CO Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. 2,802,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,297. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.