Sabal Trust CO Acquires 3,852 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.15% of Quest Diagnostics worth $21,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.07.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $108.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

