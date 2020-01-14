Sabal Trust CO Acquires 2,788 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

