Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $85.04. 6,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

