Ryder System Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,121 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,682% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.